PETALING JAYA: IOI Properties has unveiled Stellar Suites, the first small office versatile office (Sovo) tower in Puchong, located within a well-established area with thriving business activities.

The freehold project is also the first transit oriented development in Puchong, located just 50m from the Bandar Puteri LRT station.

Designed with versatile, business-friendly layouts and open-plan interior spaces to suit various types of businesses, Stellar Suites offers offices sized from 860 sq ft to 1,550 sq ft.

Comprehensive facilities for business gatherings are provided for occupants, including two meeting rooms, a boardroom and two outdoor Mingling Terraces at level 14 while Launch Pad at level 10 offers an open area to relax and take short breaks from work.

Occupants can also utilise the lifestyle facilities which include the Sky Gym and steam baths.

Purchasers of Stellar Suites can take advantage of the IOI F.R.E.E. Ownership campaign which offers property ownership incentives including flexible financing options, rebates, extra rebates and exemptions on stamp duties.

In addition to the government’s waiver of stamp duties for both MOT and loan documents, IOI Properties is covering all SPA and loan legal fees.

“Collectively, flexible financing with extra cash in hand, rebates and free legal fees add up to a hefty and neat savings for property buyers. Stamp duty exemptions are applicable to all purchasers and not just first-time home buyers,” it said.