IPI up 0.3% in October 2019

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s Industrial Production Index (IPI) grew 0.3% in October 2019 year-on-year, driven by the increase in the index of manufacturing (2.2%) and electricity (0.5%).

The index of mining recorded a decline of 5.8%.

Chief statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the manufacturing sector output rose by 2.2% in October 2019 year-on-year after recording a growth of 2.5% in September 2019. The major sub-sectors contributing to the increase in October 2019 were transport equipment and other manufactures (4.3%), non-metallic mineral products, basic metal and fabricated metal products (3.1%) and electrical and electronics products (2.4%).

The electricity sector output increased 0.5% in October 2019 as compared to the same month of the previous year.

The mining sector output dropped 5.8% in October 2019 year-on-year due to the decrease in both indices under mining sector which are crude oil and condensate index (-5.1%) and natural gas index (-6.3%).