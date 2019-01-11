IPI up 2.5% in Nov 2018

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s Industrial Production Index (IPI) rose 2.5% in November 2018 as compared with the same month of the previous year, supported by the increase in manufacturing index (3.6%) and electricity index (3.2%).

The Statistics Department, in releasing the IPI for November 2018, said the statistics on IPI consists of three main sectors, which are mining, manufacturing and electricity. The mining index declined by 0.7%.

Chief Statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the manufacturing sector output expanded by 3.6% in November 2018 after registering a growth of 5.4% in October 2018.

The major sub-sectors that contributed to the growth in November 2018 were transport equipment and other manufactures products (8.3%), electrical and electronic equipment products (5.3%) and petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (3.4%).

The electricity sector index increased 3.2% in November 2018 as against November 2017.

The mining sector output recorded a decline of 0.7% in November 2018 as compared to the same period of the previous year due to a decrease in natural gas index (-1.8%). Crude oil index increased marginally by 0.6%.