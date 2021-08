JOHOR BAHRU: The Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA) is offering a grant for developing digital platform to individual and small and medium enterprise (SME) business owners currently operating in Johor.

Chief executive Datuk Ismail Ibrahim said the Iskandar Malaysia Startup Grant (IMSTART) programme was introduced in line with the region’s economic prosperity and inclusive agenda as well as in conjunction with the Iskandar Malaysia 15-Year Commemorative Campaign (IM15CC).

He said with an allocation of RM2 million for the grant, some 200 individuals and SMEs could receive aid for up to RM10,000 for each business.

“The grant will give advantage to individual or SME business owners to face the current COVID-19 pandemic challenges by increasing their operational capability and market reach through digital platform,” he said in a statement today.

With this financial assistance, they can buy product stocks, upgrade business operations with technology-based equipment and systems and develop an e-commerce platform.

To be eligible, applicants must be Malaysian, aged 18 to 45 years old and have business operations in Johor.

The grant is to business owners who want to develop a digital platform or who already have an operating business platform since March last year.

“The IMSTART programme is one of the programmes under the SECURE@IskandarMalaysia initiative that also offers various financial and training assistance.

"These includes financial assistance for the Bottom 40 per cent (B40) and marginalised groups, for urban farming, and for truck and shared facility,” the statement said.

For further information, visit www.iskandarmalaysia.com.my/secure and www.iskandarmalaysia.com.my. - Bernama