Iskandar Waterfront unit and China firm’s MCC Singapore to co-develop Skudai project with RM8 billion GDV

PETALING JAYA: Iskandar Waterfront Holdings Sdn Bhd’s (IWH) subsidiary Danga Heights Development (DHD) – and MCC Singapore, a subsidiary of Fortune Global 500 company Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd – have formed a joint venture to co-develop 148 acres (60ha) of prime commercial land in Skudai, Johor.

This project is scheduled to be developed over the next 10 years and is estimated to yield a gross development value (GDV) of RM8 billion. The project is one of the largest of its kind to be announced since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this year. It is also one of the biggest foreign direct investments (FDI) in Iskandar Malaysia following the Covid-19 outbreak and is certain to inject renewed confidence as well as encourage further investments in the Johor property industry.

In the first phase, DHD and MCC Singapore will jointly develop a mixed-use project on a 38-acre (15ha) site. It has an estimated GDV of RM2.88 billion and construction is scheduled to begin in early 2021.

A virtual land-sale signing ceremony was conducted simultaneously in Malaysia, Singapore and China through video conferencing, and the cross-border event was witnessed by Zhu Jianguo, general manager of MCC Central Research Institute of Building and Construction and chairman of MCC Singapore in Beijing, China, as well as Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad in Johor.

During the virtual signing ceremony, IWH director Datuk Mohd Noorazam Osman and MCC Singapore CEO Tan Zhiyong inked the agreements in Johor and Singapore respectively while viewing a live cast from the other countries. Also present were IWH executive vice-chairman Tan Sri Lim Kang Hoo and group executive director Lim Chen Herng.

Since 2010, MCC Singapore has developed and project managed 15 residential projects in Singapore. Currently, it is developing JKT Living Star, a 3,648-unit condominium with an adjoining commercial zone in Jakarta; and Sky Villa, a 256-unit high-end condominium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The joint venture marks the company’s first major foray into the real estate industry of Malaysia.

“We envision the project to become the new uptown area of Johor. It will be a smart city characterised by intelligent features and cutting-edge home concepts, and we hope this project can catalyse Johor’s urban transformation into an even more thriving and technologically advanced city in the next decade. We are certainly upbeat about this mega development project as the land site fronting Skudai is one of the most sought after development locations in Johor mainly due to its proximity to a captive population of affluent households and high density of businesses,” enthused Tan.

“This will be a landmark development with far-reaching social and economic benefits for the people and state of Johor. It will likely inject a new momentum and excitement into Johor’s property landscape,” said Chen Herng.

He pointed out that it is also one of the biggest single FDIs from Singapore into Johor and the Iskandar Malaysia economic region since the Covid-19 outbreak.