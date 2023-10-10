ITMAX strengthens presence in Johor with new RM79.6 million contract

KUALA LUMPUR: ITMAX System Berhad, a company primarily involved in the business of supply, installation, and provision of public space networked systems, announced that its subsidiary, Southmax Sdn Bhd has secured a letter of award from Pasir Gudang City Council.

The award, with a value of RM79.6 million, entails ITMAX to design, install, and maintain a smart command centre, closed-circuit camera system with artificial intelligence features as well as smart traffic light system within Pasir Gudang for a period of 180 months.

ITMAX System managing director/CEO William Tan Wei Lun said, “This marks our third smart city contract in Johor, expanding our footprint in the state. Moving forward, we are confident that our digital infrastructure using cutting-edge technology will enable us to expand into other councils within the Johor state.”

“Our in-house research and development (R&D) team played the advantageous role to enable us to achieve this milestone. With our experienced expertise and capabilities, we localised and customised the AI features to meet the local needs of our clients. With that said, we are further expanding our R&D efforts by building technology collaborations with multiple local universities. To date, our team has developed and commercialised over 21 used cases of AI features and has integrated these features into various systems to support our clients,” he added.