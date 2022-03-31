Jacky Pang makes unconditional MGO for CFM at 60 sen

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Dr Pang Chow Huat is making a unconditional mandatory general offer (MGO) at 60 sen to acquire Computer Forms (Malaysia) Bhd (CFM) after buying 133.19 million shares, which is more than 50% of the 205 million issued shares in CFM via direct business transaction on March 31.

“We see great potential for CFM expertise in printing high value products. Under our leadership, CFM would be printing currency notes for central banks in this region in the future, starting with Malaysia. Our team will bring CFM to new heights,“ said Pang

“Instead of outsourcing the printing of Ringgit notes to printers outside Malaysia, Bank Negara can print our Malaysian notes at CFM and save forex outflow to overseas,“ he added.

CFM is a Malaysia-based company that is engaged in printing and distributing of computer forms, stock forms and specialised forms. The company’s segments include Business forms, data print services and commercial printing.

The company’s products include general computer forms, including bill of lading; stock forms, including three line form; security forms, including gift voucher coupon and bank cheque for local banks such as CIMB, Citibank, Public Bank and RHB; optical mark recognition/optical character recognition (OMR/OCR) forms, and mail/pressure seal mailer, including pay envelope and reply envelope.