JAG Capital acquires 32% stake in KUB from Anchorscape, emerges as new substantial shareholder

PETALING JAYA: KUB Malaysia Bhd, which was halted for trading for an hour this morning, has seen the emergence of a new substantial shareholder JAG Capital Holdings Sdn Bhd.

JAG Capital became a substantial shareholder of KUB following the acquisition of 178.07 million shares from Anchorscape Sdn Bhd last Friday. JAG Capital now holds a 31.99% stake in KUB after the transaction.

At 11am, KUB rose 15.19% to 45.5 sen against 40 sen last Friday with 17.03 million shares changing hands.

In January, KUB claimed that it was unaware of the reason behind the spike in its share price after it was issued an unusual market activity query.