JAKS unfazed by coal price fluctuation

PETALING JAYA: JAKS Resources Bhd today assured that the recent fluctuations in coal prices will not impact the group’s profit generated from JAKS Hai Duong Power Plant in Vietnam as coal prices are passed through to the off taker Vietnam Electricity.

“The coal supplied to the power plant is entirely sourced locally via the coal supply arrangement signed with Vietnam National Coal-Mineral Industries Group, commonly known as Vinacomin to ensure a stable supply of coal for 25 years. In light of this, JAKS is not exposed to the risk on the global coal price fluctuations,” JAKS said in a statement.

Meanwhile, JAKS indicated that the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) presented ample opportunities for it to penetrate into the Sabah market particularly following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between its wholly owned subsidiary JAKS Solar Power Sdn Bhd and Qhazanah Sabah Sdn Bhd.

Under the MoU, the parties will collaborate to explore potential opportunities to develop solar power and hydro power plants in Sabah. Currently, the discussion in relation to the MoU is still ongoing.

JAKS CEO Andy Ang Lam Poah recognised that the two Borneo states stand to benefit from the 12MP on the back of the various initiatives planned aimed at improving the states’ socioeconomic development to bridge the development gap between East Malaysia and the Peninsular.

“Demand for electricity in Sabah continues to grow and the key issue is the lack of off-grid connectivity to meet the growing demand. The 12MP has highlighted the strategies to improve the electricity supply chain through the development of a new power plant and the upgrade of the Sabah East-West grid transmission line to fulfill the increasing demand of electricity.”

In addition, Ang pointed out that the development blueprint also encouraged renewable energy. Against this backdrop, he said JAKS and its collaboration with Qhazanah Sabah is at an opportune position to develop and implement projects in the area of solar power and hydropower plants in Sabah.

For the 12MP, the CEO highlighted that a significant portion of the development expenditure allocation of RM400 billion will be channelled towards the enhancement of infrastructure and basic facilities in Sabah and Sarawak.

Overall, he believes the development blueprint demonstrates potential business opportunities for the group to expand its footprint in East Malaysia and hence it remains optimistic for its future outlook.

“Given these, JAKS has a great prospect in replenishing the group’s construction order book, particularly in building water treatment plants and sewage treatment, in addition to constructing highways.”