Jamaludin to retire as Celcom Axiata chairman on Oct 15, Izzaddin to take over

PETALING JAYA: Axiata Group Bhd announced that Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim will retire as Celcom Axiata Bhd chairman effective Oct 15, 2020.

Axiata’s current group CEO-designate and executive director, Datuk Izzaddin Idris, who is also deputy group CEO and a director on Celcom Axiata’s board, will take over the chairmanship effective Oct 16, 2020.

Jamaludin will continue his role as president and group CEO of Axiata until end-December 2020.

The group reported the move as a decisive step forward, part of its leadership succession plan.

Axiata’s chairman, Tan Sri Ghazzali Sheikh Abdul Khalid, expressed his respect for Jamaludin’s industry insights, leadership and effective decision-making on behalf of the board.

He said the transition plan is progressing well and believed that the group CEO has set a right path for the group that is supported by the strong foundation that he has helped build.

“With Izzaddin taking over the role, we are confident we will grow from strength to strength under his guidance especially in shaping Celcom Axiata to stay resilient and fighting fit in the digital era,” he said in a press statement.

Jamaludin said that after being at the helm for more than 12 years, the handover of Celcom Axiata’s chair to his successor is timely, as it is part of the overall transition plan unveiled early this year in which the CEO-designate will take over all his responsibilities in a step-by-step process.

In that regard, his successor has already overseen several key corporate functions and assumed directorship positions in a few key subsidiaries, including Celcom Axiata.

“Under his able and experienced leadership but with fresh stewardship, Izzaddin, together with the board and Idham Nawawi, the CEO, Celcom Axiata will definitely chart new growth and success,” he said.

Izzaddin, meanwhile, expressed gratitude for the trust in him shown by the companies’ boards.

“Together with Celcom Axiata’s management under the leadership of Idham, I look forward to carrying its transformation agenda covering operational, financial and strategic aspects of the business,” he said.