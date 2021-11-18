JannaFarm to sign R&D pact with Swiss PharmaCan

KUALA LUMPUR: Local black ginger producer JannaFarm Sdn Bhd and Switzerland-based Swiss PharmaCan AG (SPC) will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Saturday on a research and development (R&D) collaboration on JannaFarm’s Langkawi black ginger extract and other local Malaysian medicinal herbs and spices.

JannaFarm chairman and former Felda director-general Datuk Dr Othman Omar (pix) said the R&D collaboration is leveraging on the Swiss patented nanotechnology such as the “mycellation” process.

“Malaysian local herbs and spices such as Langkawi black ginger, black turmeric, Tongkat Ali, misai kucing, kacip Fatimah, and others can be made highly potent achieving higher efficacy (up to 75 times) thus, enabling their potential entry into the very competitive global pharmaceutical market,” he told SunBiz.

“This will inevitably help the Malaysian local farmers to enjoy higher demand for their farm produce and encourage more farmers to explore high yield organic farming of premium medicinal herbs and spices.”

SPC director CK Low said the company is committed to supporting Malaysian companies like JannaFarm to promote Malaysian medicinal herbs in the global nutraceutical industry.

“Swiss advanced nutraceutical technology can help make the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in Malaysian herbs highly potent and improve their medicinal efficacy significantly,” he said.

SPC said it has produced the first natural supplement clinically proven to prevent Covid-19 symptoms from deteriorating or worsening. This natural product named ArtemiC is certified by the European Medicines Agency and has a unique formulation using natural extracts from Cucurmin, Cucurma Longa, Artemisinin, Boswellia Serrata, and plant-based ascorbic acid (Vitamin C). The formulation goes through a special process called “mycellation”, a patented Swiss nanotechnology that enables the highest bioavailability and effective uptake into the human body. The clinical studies were done on Covid-19 patients in two hospitals in Israel and another two in India.