PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s Industrial Production Index (IPI) expanded 3.2% in January 2019 as compared with the same month in the previous year according to the Department of Statistics.

The growth was supported by the increase in the index of electricity (7.8%) and manufacturing (4.2%). However, the index of mining declined 0.9%.

The major sub-sectors which contributed to the growth in the manufacturing sector were non-metallic mineral products, basic metal and fabricated metal products (4.3%); petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (4%); and electrical and electronic equipment products (3.9%).

Meanwhile, the drop in the mining sector index was due to the decrease in the crude oil index by 2.2%. The natural gas index increased 0.3%.

Manufacturing sales for January 2019 grew 7% to RM72.5 billion against RM67.8 billion reported a year ago. The growth was supported by the increase in petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (9.2%); transport equipment & other manufactures products (7.7%); and electrical and electronics products (6.3%).

Total employees engaged in the manufacturing sector in January 2019 was 1.09 million persons, an increase of 2% as compared with 1.07 million in January 2018.

Salaries and wages paid rose 8.9% or RM332.7 million to RM4.07 billion, thus registering an average salaries and wages per employee of RM3,731 in January 2019.

Sales value per employee grew 4.9% to record RM66,392 as compared with the same month of the previous year.