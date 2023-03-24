Japan factory activity contracts for fifth month, core inflation slows

TOKYO: Japan’s manufacturing activity contracted for a fifth straight month in March as output and new orders remained under pressure, a survey showed on Friday (March 24), suggesting the economic recovery is fragile as global demand slows.

However, service-sector activity expanded for a seventh straight month and rose at the fastest pace in over nine years as the squeeze from the coronavirus pandemic eased.

The au Jibun Bank flash Japan manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) stood at a seasonally adjusted 48.6 in March, from a final 47.7 in the previous month.

The index remained below the 50-level that separates contraction from expansion for a fifth straight month in March.

“Manufacturing firms signalled further downbeat figures at the end of the first quarter, with sustained reductions in both output and new orders,” said Usamah Bhatti, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which compiles the survey.

Both factory output and new orders declined for a ninth straight month but the pace of contraction eased from February, the sub-index data showed.

The Reuters Tankan survey on Thursday showed big Japanese manufacturers remained pessimistic about business conditions for a third straight month in March, reflecting worries about slowing global growth that could hurt the country's export engine.

In contrast, service sector activity growth was solid.

The au Jibun Bank flash services PMI rose to 54.2 seasonally adjusted in March from the previous month's 54.0, the fastest pace since October 2013.

“Stronger demand conditions were reported as the sustained government support for the sector continued and held up both activity and new orders,“ said Bhatti.

Overall, the au Jibun Bank Flash Japan composite PMI was at 51.9 in March, advancing from last month's final figure.

In another development, government data on Friday showed Japan's core consumer inflation slowed sharply in February from a 41-year high in the previous month, as the effect of government subsidies to curb utility bills rolled in.

But inflation remained well above the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) 2% target as companies continued to pass on rising costs to consumers, keeping alive market expectations of a near-term tweak to its ultra-loose monetary policy.

The core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food but includes oil products, rose 3.1% in February from a year earlier, data showed, matching a median market forecast.

The pace of increase slowed sharply from a 4.2% rise seen in January, which was the highest reading since December 1981 when the Middle East crisis pushed Japan's inflation to 4%.

In a sign of simmering cost-push pressure, the so-called “core-core” CPI, which strips away both fresh food and fuel costs, was up 3.5% in February from a year earlier. It accelerated from a 3.2% gain in January and marked the fastest year-on-year increase since January 1982, the data showed.

BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda has repeatedly said inflation will slow back below the bank's 2% target later this year as the effect of past rises in fuel and raw material costs dissipate.

But some BOJ policymakers have flagged the chance inflation could exceed initial expectations, as price hikes and wage gains show sign of broadening.

Markets are rife with speculation the BOJ will phase out or end its bond yield control policy under incoming governor Kazuo Ueda, who succeeds incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda when his term ends in April.

The BOJ has pledged to keep ultra-loose policy until bigger wage hikes accompany rising inflation to ensure Japan can meet the bank's 2% price target in a sustainable manner.

In closely watched annual labour talks with union earlier this month, top Japanese companies agreed to their largest pay increases in a quarter century in a sign the country may be finally shaking off the public's sticky deflationary mindset. – Reuters