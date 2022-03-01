Japan’s Menicon to invest RM650m in Kulim Hi-Tech Park factory

KUALA LUMPUR: Japan-based Menicon Co Ltd, through its wholly owned subsidiary Menicon Malaysia, is investing RM650 million to set up its first manufacturing plant in Malaysia at the Kulim Hi-Tech Park, Kedah to produce daily disposable contact lenses.

In a joint statement with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) today, they said the strategic investment will see the setting up of a new production facility spanning over a 200,000-sqm site.

“The plant’s 45,000 sqm floor area will also be built aligning with sustainable development goals (SDGs). Environmental-friendly features like solar panels will be installed to utilise renewable energy and eaves to prevent the rise in room temperature,” they said. “Notably, the plant is expected to employ close to 100 personnel once the scheduled production begins in 2025, which will further position Malaysia at the forefront as a global hub for quality investments while creating high value jobs.”

Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said Menicon’s decision to establish a highly automated factory here is a testament to Malaysia's ability in meeting rigorous demands of highly regulated industries like medical devices.

“This investment meets our National Investment Aspirations, particularly in creating greater economic complexity and high-value career opportunities for Malaysians. Furthermore, Menicon’s commitment to sustainable practices in the design and construction of their plant augurs well with Malaysia’s ESG goals for greener investment undertakings,“ he added.

Mida CEO Datuk Arham Abdul Rahman said “Mida has been working closely with Menicon throughout the pandemic to materialise their investment successfully.”

“This continuous facilitation includes the one-stop centre for business travellers, which enables investors to travel to Malaysia for their investment undertakings in efforts to minimise disruptions to the economy and revitalise trade and investment in our country,” he continued. “We are optimistic that Menicon’s investment will be another major step forward for Malaysia and the company’s growth here will be beneficial for our local medical devices industry and people.” – Bernama