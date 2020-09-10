Japan shares inch higher on strong machinery orders, U.S. tech rebound

TOKYO: Japanese shares edged higher on Thursday as better-than-expected machinery orders data and Wall Street's rebound from a three-day losing streak bolstered investor sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 0.6% to 23,171.66, while the broader Topix gained 0.76% to 1,617.63, both clawing back from a 1-1/2-week low marked in the previous session.

Wall Street's main indexes closed higher overnight as investors jumped back in to take advantage of the pullback in tech-related stocks, a day after the Nasdaq confirmed correction territory.

Japan's technology and semiconductor stocks took cues from U.S. peers and swung higher, with SoftBank Group Corp eking out gains of about 0.8% to snap a five-session run of losses.

Internet service business Rakuten jumped more than 7.5%, while semiconductor manufacturer Screen Holdings rose 2.12%.

Underpinning gains, Japan's core machinery orders, a leading gauge of capital spending, rebounded in July from a sharp fall in the previous month.

Cabinet Office data showed July's core machinery orders grew 6.3%, compared with a 1.9% gain expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Following the data release, precision motors maker Nidec Corporation rose 2.84% and electrical equipment manufacturer Yaskawa Electric Corporation gained 2.3%.

Factory automation machinery manufacturer Fanuc Corporation , up 3.06%, was the biggest gainer among the top 30 core Topix stocks.

Elsewhere in the market, Nintendo added 1.94% after Bloomberg News reported that the company raised its production goal for gaming console Switch by another 20%. - Reuters