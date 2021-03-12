Japanese firms in Malaysia face high cashflow deterioration

PETALING JAYA: Japanese companies in Malaysia expect operating income surplus to be at 50%, above the Asean average, but the deterioration of cashflow is remarkably high in Malaysia, according to the Japan External Trade Organization (Jetro).

The deterioration of cashflow is a similar situation faced by respondents in Indonesia. In both countries, “late payment from clients” is seen as the issue that contributes to worsening cashflow.

Jetro said Japanese affiliated companies operating in six Asean nations projected that their average operating income surplus to be at 43.9% while deficit to be at 37.1% for 2020, a significant decline from the 64.2% and 17.1% expected in the previous year, respectively.

The findings are from its 2020 Jetro Survey on Business Conditions of Japanese Companies Operating Overseas (Asia and Oceania), which was conducted on Dec 23, 2020.

The annual survey also found 36.1% of its respondents in Malaysia intend to expand, particularly for those in food, precision/medical devices as well as transportation business.

In terms of business development over the next one to two years, it noted that the percentage of Asean countries which have selected “expansion” are 10-20% lower than the previous survey.

“36.1% of Japanese companies in Malaysia have the intention to expand, with its rate of decline being the smallest amongst six Asean countries (-6.7%),” it said in a statement today.

“In particular, the expanding function for ‘production of high value-added products’ at 44.4% is the highest amongst the six Asean countries.”

In addition, Japanese affiliated companies in Malaysia that are involved in food, precision/medical devices in the manufacturing sector, and transportation in the non-manufacturing sector have reported a high intention for expansion exceeding 60%.

Overall, Jetro found that the majority of its respondents in Asean expects business to normalise in H2’21 post-Covid 19.

“About half of these companies in each country have reviewed their business strategies and supply chains, as well as introduce digital technologies due to covid-19,” it said.

It also observed a few other issues that are deemed to stem from the pandemic such as, declining client orders, stagnation in major sales market and not being able to acquire new customers has cropped up, in addition to usual management issues such wage increments for employees, challenges in acquiring parts or raw material as well as cost reduction has reached its limit.

On the flip side, the organisation revealed that roughly half of the companies surveyed in Asean have contemplated the introduction of digital technologies to address issues relating to human resources and cost factors.

It stated that the challenges in introducing such technologies is the norm in Asean but it is particularly high in Malaysia as it takes the top spot with 79.2% of the respondents indicated that it is facing problems doing so, while Vietnam is the most favourable country with only 70.6% respondents facing problems to adopt digital technologies.