Jaya Grocer opens ‘pop-up’ store at Sunway Pyramid

PETALING JAYA: Mass premium supermarket chain Jaya Grocer opened a “pop-up” store at Sunway Pyramid shopping mall recently.

The pop-up store is a temporary site pending renovations and fit-out works to its new flagship store at the mall, which is scheduled to open by the fourth quarter of 2024.

The store has two parts – one offering groceries and is already open to the public and the other offering Baker’s Son and imported products from Coles of Australia and elsewhere will open next week.

Jaya Grocer CEO Adelene Foo said, “We know our massive fit-out work is going to take months, so we’d rather give our loyal customers an immediate option to continue shopping with us in the meantime.”

Sunway Pyramid senior general manager Jason Chin said, “We’re so excited to welcome Jaya Grocer on board, especially when they have taken the initiative to set up a pop-up store to serve customers in the interim.”

Jaya Grocer is offering special opening promotions until Oct 15 for products from every category.