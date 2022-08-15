JCorp, Tiong Nam ink pact to develop RM2.39b high-tech logistics park in Johor

PETALING JAYA: Johor Corp (JCorp), the state investment arm of Johor through its wholly owned subsidiary JLand Group Sdn Bhd (JLG), has signed a preliminary collaboration agreement with Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Bhd to build and co-develop a 300-acre logistics park in Sedenak Technology Valley, Johor with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of RM2.39 billion.

The companies will manage the master planning, development and promotion of the purpose-built logistics and warehousing hub. The project will be developed in phases over five years and will create 4,000 jobs.

JCorp president and CEO Datuk Syed Mohamed Syed Ibrahim said the joint development is a key flagship logistics project within Sedenak Technology Valley.

“Through this venture, we aim to develop this pioneering project as a showcase for the Logistics Industry, as part of Sedenak Technology Valley’s core development focus in strategic industries. Additionally, JCorp seeks to leverage the growth of supply chain networks in the region by developing an integrated logistics platform for industries and export-oriented businesses.

“With the growing importance in intra-regional trade in Asia, JCorp will continue to leverage its established network of industry partners to drive greater connectivity across new and existing trade corridors,” added Syed Mohamed.

JCorp real estate and infrastructure division director and JLG group managing director Datuk Akmal Ahmad said in its commitment to position Johor as the nation’s leading logistics corridor for the region, a key part of JLG’s strategy is to provide efficient logistics and industrial solutions for our customers to bridge existing market gaps.

The logistics park in Sedenak Technology Valley will be part of a larger integrated ecosystem for targeted advanced industries.

“Capitalising on the success of the data centre (DC) industry, where Phase 1 of the DC hub has attracted RM12.5 billion in investment, the collaboration with Tiong Nam in this logistics hub will further accelerate the growth of Sedenak Technology Valley. This is our launchpad to capture continued user demand and investor interest, and we look forward to future collaborations with leading industry players and service providers,” added Akmal.

Tiong Nam managing director Ong Yoong Nyock said this logistics park is set to bring international players and pioneering multi-modal logistics solutions to enhance the transport and supply chains in Johor and for the region.

“By integrating warehousing logistics automation and the latest construction technology, we are confident that the project will contribute to increasing logistical efficiency and productivity levels to support international and local trade, production and consumption activities.”

Key areas of the project include leasing and facilities management, logistics 4.0 system integration as well as transportation services and last-mile activities which include ready-built solutions, such as built-to-specification warehouses and factories to provide tenants with the flexibility of growing their businesses.

Catered for e-commerce players, third-party logistics operators, freight service providers, retailers, and light-medium industrial companies, the development will be anchored on smart facilities, including robotics and automation systems, as well as renewable energy-driven infrastructure to drive sustainability-compliant operations. Facilities will include essential utilities infrastructure, vehicular traffic segregation, and energy-efficient features.