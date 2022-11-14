Jentayu Sustainables signs pact with German firm, aims to be regional player

KUALA LUMPUR: Jentayu Sustainables Bhd aims to be a regional green energy player after it entered into a collaboration agreement with Voith Hydro of Germany to jointly develop hydropower plants.

The agreement, which was signed at Voith’s headquarters in Heidenheim, Germany, serves as a precursor to a series of definitive agreements consisting of pre-engineering, E&M contract and investment agreements, to be signed by January 2023.

The agreement facilitates both parties to conduct early joint development activities for the design, execution, implementation, operation and maintenance in their future hydropower plant developments together.

“This is definitely an exciting milestone for our company. Our strategy in facilitating Voith’s interest to become a substantial minority shareholder in Jentayu Sustainables will enable us to emulate their work culture and ethics, which has made Voith relevant for over 150 years,” said Jentayu Sustainables executive chairman Datuk Beroz Nikmal Mirdin.

He said their involvement in the pre-engineering phase will ensure an efficient design of their plants and their innovative technology provides not only operational reliability, but also cost savings.

Notwithstanding that, this collaborative approach focuses on optimising Project ROI through Voith’s HyComplete plant concepts of early hydraulic circuit reviews to improve water way, interconnection and project delivery – timely and within budget.

Optimisation of operating expenditure in the long run can also be achieved by implementing a smart scheme that allows remote operation and support using Voith’s digital technologies such as Hy2Grid and HydroPocket.

Beroz believes that this collaboration will enhance and expedite the growth of Jentayu Sustainables’ market presence, both locally and regionally.

“On behalf of the board of Jentayu Sustainables, I would like to welcome Voith to our family. I believe this relationship will be mutually beneficial for both parties. Furthermore, this will solidify Jentayu Sustainables’ aspiration to be a regional green energy player,“ he said.