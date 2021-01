PETALING JAYA: Jerasia Capital Bhd has proposed to further expand into personal protection equipment (PPE) with the manufacturing and trading of gloves and will undertake a private placement and rights issue with warrants to fund the venture.

Its group managing director Pronob Sen Gupta opined that the expansion will provide synergy as it had expanded its product portfolio to develop, produce and supply PPE on July 3, 2020.

Jerasia and its subsidiaries are principally involved in wholesaling, retailing and manufacturing and exporting of fashion apparels and accessories.

The Covid-19 pandemic has boosted the demand for gloves; while on the other hand, Jerasia;s fashion apparels and accessories business had been affected by the movement control order (MCO).

“The glove business venture will allow us to take advantage of favourable long-term prospects for the glove industry and capitalise on the burgeoning demand for gloves while making the most out of the opportunities created by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Pronob said in a statement today.

With the corporate exercise, the group will enter into a conditional offtake agreement with Golden Global Trading & Healthcare Sdn Bhd for the supply of gloves. Under the offtake agreement, it will supply a minimum 72 million boxes of latex and nitrile examination gloves within three years, with a monthly minimum volume commitment of two million boxes throughout the three years period.

As for the gloves manufacturing, Jerasia will acquire, install and commission up to 10 dipping lines in stages over the 12 months to manufacture latex and nitrile gloves, which translates into a production capacity of approximately 8.4 million pieces of gloves per day.

It revealed plans to acquire a three acre freehold land in Negeri Sembilan for the gloves business.

The managing director related that it is in the middle of negotiation for the acquisition of the property, in which it aims to construct a double story factory consisting of an office, warehouse, laboratory and production space.

Jerasia stated that the first glove dipping lines is expected to be commissioned by the second half of 2021, subject to the completion of the factory.

In total, the estimated capital expenditure to construct, install and commission all the 10 gloves-dipping lines along with the related facilities is RM146.0 million, which will be funded by the proceeds from the proposed private placement and proposed rights issue with warrants.

For the venture, Golden Global has granted the right to use its intellectual and industrial properties’ rights to market the latex and nitrile gloves manufactured by the group under the “Golden Care” brand for users in the healthcare and medical industries.

Given that the glove business is projected to contribute 25% or more to its net profit and net assets, it seeks to obtain shareholders’ approval for the diversification of its business activities to include the glove business.

As for the private placement, Pronob stated that Jerasia aims to place out up to 24.61 million new shares, representing not more than 30% of its total share capital to independent third party investors to be identified at an issue price to be determined later.

Based on an indicative issue price of 40 sen per placement share, it hopes to raise a total of RM9.8 million, which will be used to pare down its borrowings and finance the glove business.

On the other hand, the group’ proposed rights issue with warrants entails the issuance of up to 746.62 million rights shares together with up to 426.64 million warrants on the basis of seven rights shares together with four warrants for every one existing Jerasia share held at an issue price to be determined later.

It expects to raise between RM228.0 million and RM261.3 million from the proposed rights issue with warrants under the minimum scenario and maximum scenario respectively, based on an indicative issue price of 35 sen per share. The proposed rights issue with warrants is intended to be undertaken on a minimum subscription basis to raise the minimum intended gross proceeds of RM228.0 million.

The group intends to use RM146 million of the proceeds to fund its glove making facilities, while RM89.9 million has been earmarked for its existing bank borrowings.