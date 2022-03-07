Jerasia units apply for JM Order to restructure operations, plants

KUALA LUMPUR: Jerasia Capital Bhd (JCB), which is predominantly engaged in garment manufacturing and retail operations, announced that three of its wholly owned subsidiaries have applied for Judicial Management Order (JM Order) to facilitate restructuring and regularise its finances.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, JCB said Jerasia Fashion Sdn Bhd, Jerasia Apparel Sdn Bhd and Canteran Apparel Sdn Bhd have been operating under adverse financial and operational conditions since the Covid-19 pandemic.

It said the JM Order would enable the involvement of an independent professional to facilitate the restructuring of Jerasia Group, with the assistance of the board of directors and management.

“It will also assist in rehabilitating the companies by a combination of approaches to regularise the financial condition of Jerasia Group; maximise the returns to creditors and value to shareholders; and restructure the debts to be in a better position to address the repayment of debts,” it said.

JCB said the prolonged imposition of the different phases of Movement Control Order by the Malaysian government beginning March 2020 resulted in the closure of Jerasia Group’s various retails stores and manufacturing facilities.

Additionally, global trade and consumer demands also experienced a sharp decline due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Consequently, Jerasia Group’s overall sales plummeted, leaving it unable to generate sufficient revenue to meet its repayment requirements, it said.

“(As such), JCB’s board of directors believe that if the JM Order applications are allowed, there is a reasonable probability of rehabilitating the companies or of preserving all or part of their businesses, and the concerns and/or interests of the companies’ creditors would be better served than by resorting to a winding up,” it added.

At 12.21pm, JCB’s share price rose by half a sen to 0.04 sen with 3.14 million shares traded. – Bernama