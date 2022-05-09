JF Tech enhances semiconductor test solutions services through acquisition

PETALING JAYA: JF Technology Bhd (JF Tech) has proposed to acquire precision engineering provider Ikeda Technology (M) Sdn Bhd for RM4.5 million cash.

JF Tech wholly owned subsidiary JF TestSense Sdn Bhd yesterday entered into an assets and business purchase agreement with Ikeda, See Hock Eng and Lim Chin Nyen for the proposed acquisition of the assets and business including all designs, products, intellectual property, know-how and technology owned by and used in connection with the business of Ikeda.

Ikeda has an experience of more than 15 years in the semiconductor industry. The test interface products offered by Ikeda are complementary to the group’s existing test solution products.

JF Tech managing director Datuk Foong Wei Kuong said given Ikeda’s complementary nature with its products, it will be able to create strong synergies and expand its product range which in turn be able to provide one stop engineering solutions. This reduces the need for customers to assemble and test the product as compared to putting together components from different solutions providers.

“Besides, with a wider product range that covers most of the test engineering hardware requirements, we will be able to offer this to our existing and potential customers worldwide thus, internationalising the product offering. As a result, JF Tech would be able to capture more business and enlarge our customer base. Moreover, the additional technical expertise coming onboard together with our existing research and development capabilities would facilitate the design and development of the next generation products to meet and exceed future technology needs.”

The proposed acquisition is expected to contribute positively to the group as it comes with a revenue guarantee. It is also expected to further cement JF Tech’s position in the semiconductor industry as it continues to move up the value chain.

On balance, JF Tech’s prospects remain promising underpinned by the planned growth drivers and the expanding semiconductor industry, as well as the increase in semiconductor content for various applications.

The proposed acquisition is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2022.