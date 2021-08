PETALING JAYA: JF Technology Bhd has been appointed as South Korea-based ISC Co Ltd’s agent for test contacting solution products in China, Malaysia and the Asean region.

JF Technology’s subsidiaries JFH Technology (Kunshan) Co Ltd and JF Microtechnology Sdn Bhd have separately entered into agency agreements with ISC. Following the agreement, the two subsidiaries are expected to become an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of spring probes test sockets under the group’s own brand name, integrating its own test socket housing with the Korean’s spring probe pins, starting from the third quarter of FY2022.

JF Technology managing director Datuk Foong Wei Kuong expressed enthusiasm for this arrangement with the test solution provider given the strong synergies between the two companies.

“There are four essential segments in the overall test socket market space currently valued at over US$1 billion (RM4.24 billion) and this continues to grow at an aggressive pace,” he said in a statement today.

Foong stated that JF Technology is a leader in the short rigid pin sockets utilised in 5G and other high frequency test applications as well as cantilever sockets used in automotive and high-power test applications. Meanwhile, ISC leads in the silicone rubber sockets for memory and spring probes sockets for micro processors and universal test applications.

Following the agency appointment, he said the group now has all four major test socket offerings, translating to a one-stop solutions for its customers.

“Our current customers are potential users of ISC’s rubber or spring probe sockets and we are now able to offer additional services and solutions to them under our JF Tech’s one-stop shop.

“Now every semiconductor manufacturing company is a potential customer. This partnership will significantly enhance our value proposition as we can offer holistic and seamless solutions to our customers in China including Huawei, Malaysia and Asean.”

He noted that JF Technology can increase its sales and generate additional recurring income through recurring test consumables sales which has a large market size and high demand.

Together with ISC, the group eyes for more opportunities in China, the world’s biggest semiconductor market. It stated that the manufacture of spring probe test sockets housing and integration will take place at its upcoming manufacturing facility in Kunshan, China.

“We are excited with this latest partnership with ISC and expect it to contribute positively to our earnings from FY2022 onwards.”