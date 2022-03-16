JF Tech to set up RM40m test contacting centre of excellence

PETALING JAYA: JF Technology Bhd plans to establish a test contacting centre of excellence in Kota Damansara, Selangor, with an investment of RM40 million.

The investment is part of its plan to expand its business and to capture opportunities from the semiconductor industry, as the centre will house state-of-the-art laboratories and equipment for the development of intellectual properties (IP) and products to serve its customers globally.

Malaysian Investment Development Authority CEO Datuk Arham Abdul Rahman views the project as significant and timely given Malaysia’s current progress on 5G rollout as well as the potential contribution to the economy in terms of high-income employment. He stated that it is also a testament to the ability of a Malaysian company adopting next-generation technology.

The centre is projected to create 77 jobs by 2025 with around 80% of the employees coming from technical and engineering backgrounds.

“This would further solidify Malaysia’s position as a strategic investment destination for global companies, particularly in the machinery and equipment industry, mainly in the electrical and electronics and autonomous vehicle sectors,” said Arham in a statement.

“In terms of adoption and production of sophisticated 5G technology-related products, commercialisation of 5G-related research and development, and transfer of new technologies in manufacturing value chains, this project has significant potential for creating a multiplier impact within the local domestic economy.”

The group has modernised its manufacturing facility in accordance with Industry 4.0 for its new centre, which is meant to support 5G and electric vehicle development.

JF Technology managing director Datuk Foong Wei Kuong stated that the test contacting centre will accelerate the generation of IP and development of talent, it will continue to invest in the centre, particularly on human capital development.

He said the group prides itself with having 99% local talent and will continue with this commitment by creating more job opportunities with the emphasis on high-income technical jobs for Malaysians.

“This, combined with the continuous development and enhancement of our country’s technological and innovation ecosystem, will continue to strengthen Malaysia’s competitive edge and move our country up the semiconductor value chain.

“Looking ahead, the prospects of JF Technology remains promising and the execution of our growth drivers continue to be our key focal point,” said Foong.