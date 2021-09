PETALING JAYA: JF Technology Bhd, which held a groundbreaking ceremony for a four-storey facility in Kota Damansara, Selangor, today, will be doubling its capacity to seize on the strong demand from the semiconductor industry.

This expansion will add 50,000 sq ft of built-up area, bringing the total to 96,000 sq ft for the manufacturer of high-performance test contacting solutions for global integrated circuit (IC) makers.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, JF Tech managing director Datuk Foong Wei Kuong said the upward trend from the semiconductor industry is expected to persist in the foreseeable future on the back of the game-changing 5G deployment and the accelerating electric vehicle (EV) adoption worldwide.

“The upcoming facility is earmarked for manufacturing of test contacting solutions for various applications such as 5G and EV as well as new innovative products.

“We will be developing 6G test contacting technology too, in preparation for the future technology. At the same time, the new space enables us to expand our test engineering services, which complements our core business of design, development and manufacturing of test contacting products.”

JF Tech expects the facility expansion to be completed by the third quarter of 2022.