Job vacancies advertised online in Q3 down 5.9% from previous quarter

PUTRAJAYA: Job vacancies advertised online in the country registered a decrease of 5.9% in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022 to record 190,170 vacancies compared with 202,102 posted in the previous quarter (Q2 2022).

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin (pic) said job openings recorded a decline in year-on-year growth of 1.2%.

In a statement in conjunction with the release of Big Data Analytics Job Market Insights: Job Vacancies Advertised Online in Malaysia for the third quarter of 2022 released today, he said that for job vacancies advertised online by occupation category, professionals comprised the largest share with 46.1% or 87,587 vacancies.

“This was followed by 18.1% (34,434) in the category of technicians and associate professionals while managers accounted for 12.8% (24,417),” he said.

In terms of vacancies by overall economic sector, the majority of job vacancies advertised online were concentrated in the services sector, comprising 67.6% or 128,575 vacancies.

He added that further analysis by economic activity showed the wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles activities made up the largest composition of job vacancies advertised online, at 23.7% (45,150), followed by manufacturing activities (21.5% or 40,903); professional, scientific and technical activities (21,150) and accommodation and food service activities (13,161).

Commenting on the job vacancies advertised according to states, he said all states posted a decline in vacancies during the reference period except Labuan.

However, Kuala Lumpur recorded the highest number of job vacancies with 79,183 openings, followed by Selangor (27,424), Johor (14,815) and Penang (6,340).

He also noted that there were several circumstances that may influence the hiring activities, among others, employers were still selective in hiring new employees to fill up the critical occupations.

It may also be challenging to find qualified employees with tight budgets that businesses are facing particularly during the increase of inflation in the economy, he concluded. – Bernama