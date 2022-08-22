Johor Land to lead development of Sedenak Technology Valley

PETALING JAYA: Johor Land Bhd (JLand), the real estate development arm under Johor Corp’s (JCorp) real estate and infrastructure business, will spearhead the development of Sedenak Technology Valley in the state, primarily with the launch of a 325-acre Discovery City pilot phase in 2023.

Leveraging the growth of the industrial real estate sector, Sedenak Technology Valley is a 7,290-acre integrated development set to be driven by digital technologies and underpinned by environmental, social and governance principles, in paving the way for advanced industries, communities and ecosystems.

Sedenak Technology Valley will see the ushering of high-value industry clusters, including data centres, logistics and warehousing, advanced electrical & electronic, medical device manufacturing, green renewable energy and more.

“Moving forward, we must be innovative; it’s not an option. It is imperative that we must quickly and earnestly embrace and deploy proptech in our operations,” JCorp president and chief executive and JLand chairman Datuk Syed Mohamed Syed Ibrahim said on its next phase of expansion plans in conjunction with the launch of JLand’s new brand identity today.

JLand’s new logo and brand proposition of “Enhancing Wellbeing, Enriching Community” signifies its next chapter of portfolio growth in residential, commercial and industrial developments to capture a wider reach of markets, as well as cater to anticipated demand on real estate based on evolving demographic dynamics.

JLand executive director Mohd Yusof Ahmad said it will be embarking on a targeted development strategy in pursuing development projects, as well as diversifying its asset portfolio into residential, commercial and industrial real estate.

“Through collaborations with corporate and community partners, JLand is vested to create, implement and deliver on solutions that encapsulate the best of digital technologies whilst embedding sustainability across the value chain. This will be our sustainable growth model moving forward,” he added.

JLand also unveiled plans for some of its flagship development projects in the state. Bandar Tiram township will see the development of 28 acres of Tebing@Bandar Tiram by early 2023, emulating the nature-inspired, enterprise-friendly and community-centric elements and success of its predecessor, Bandar Dato’ Onn.

Further, Bandar Dato’ Onn will undergo remasterplanning to augment its proposition as a wellness destination for all lifestyles and lifecycles, alongside a new development for Green Landed Residences in 2024.

JLand will also spur urban rejuvenation initiatives for Arena Larkin, a 235-acre next-generation urban hub in Larkin District, including the development of Central Park’s pilot phase, which is the commercial and retail hub within Arena Larkin by 2024.