Johor on track to top last year’s investment performance, says EXCO

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor is confident to improve on last year’s positive investment performance and at the same time, continue to become one of the highest investment contributors in the country.

State Investment, Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Lee Ting Han said Johor’s investment aspirations are based on the record RM10.6 billion approved investments for the first quarter of this year, recording second highest in the country.

“Last year, we were the top investment destination in the country and with the second most approved investments for the first quarter of this year. Based on the list of projects listed, we are confident that this year will be good for investments,” he told reporters after launching the Johor Business and Investment Forum, here, today.

Recently, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi announced that the state recorded an approved investment amount of RM10.6 billion for the first quarter of this year.

He said the three-fold increase versus RM3.2 billion registered in the first quarter of last year was highly commendable for Bangsa Johor.

“Johor is on the right track to repeat the 2022 achievement of being the state that recorded the highest investment value in the country amounting to RM70.6 billion,” Onn Hafiz said.-Bernama