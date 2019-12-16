Johor Port sails past one-million-TEU milestone

JOHOR BARU: Johor Port yesterday achieved an important milestone, handling more than one million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers in 2019, the first time since it started the container terminal operations back in 1993.

The milestone is an improvement of 10.5 per cent over the previous year’s volume of 900,000 TEUs.

Johor Port Bhd chairman Datuk Seri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh said this achievement could be attributed to several key factors which included overall improvement in the container handling productivity and equipment reliability and better communications and information sharing with customers individually or through associations.

As a result, carriers are deploying more services and at the same time inducing bigger volume for their services at Johor Port.

He said global shipping lines like Evergreen Marine Corporation, Wan Hai Lines, Cosco Shipping Lines, and Mediterranean Shipping Company, for instance, were deploying their vessels to call at Johor Port to exchange higher throughput, both laden and empty containers.

Carriers such as Regional Container Lines (RCL) and Sinokor are now increasing their transshipment activities at Johor Port especially for routes to Bangkok and Sabah and Sarawak.

“Shippers and liners are now more confident with Johor Port due to our service integrity, resulting in more connectivity to various intra-Asia destinations, as well as long haul services to the United States and Europe via international feeders such as Atlantic Container Line, Pancon Shipping and Marine, and RCL,“ he said at an event to mark the one million TEUs milestone today.

The event was graced by Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

Che Khalib said moving forward, Johor Port would continue to upgrade, enhance and improve its productivity and efficiency in order to meet the needs of customers and at the same time ensuring that the port remained as the Southern gateway.

“We have invested in various productivity improvement and equipment upgrading initiatives over the last few years and will further invest to ensure that our ports become more efficient.

“We must move up the value chain and gear ourselves for even greater challenges and high customer expectations,“ he added. – Bernama