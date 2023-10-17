Johor’s T Industrial Park attracts RM800m from US-based Alton Industry

PETALING JAYA: T Industrial Park is poised for full take-up in three of its nine phases, covering a total of 572.2 acres, driven by a substantial RM800 million investment by the US-based appliances supplier Alton Industry Ltd Group.

Positioned as Pontian’s primary industrial hub, T Industrial Park will be home to the Alton Intelligent Super Factory, with a planned investment of RM2 billion in the coming years.

The development benefits from T Industrial Park’s prime connectivity, with proximity to the Port of Tanjung Pelepas and Sungai Pulai Bridge, as well as mature land and sea transport logistics.

Managing director Karen Lee said, “T Industrial Park is one of the largest industrial zones in Johor. Its strong take-up is a testament to the group’s unique development DNA with an emphasis on facilities, connectivity and more. We welcome partners such as Alton Industry Ltd Group, and look forward to similar collaborations in the future.”

In its initial phase, Alton Industry has allocated RM800 million for the construction of the Alton Intelligent Super Factory. Its investment into the development will comprise its principal overseas manufacturing base. The plant will support its track record in the development, production and sale of aerodynamic and cleaning equipment, automotive parts, garden pneumatic tools, intelligent robots and more.

In addition, it will establish a satellite research and development building in Malaysia, towards developing advanced technologies and expertise in the region.

Alton Industry’s comprehensive investment in Malaysia, particularly in T Industrial Park, marks a substantial commitment over the next few years.

In an earlier media statement, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz welcomed Alton Group’s global expansion with the significant investment for a facility in Johor Baru, which is expected to be completed in 2024, thus underlining confidence in the country’s attractiveness as an investment destination.

T Industrial Park is poised to play a pivotal role in realising the government’s vision of attracting more investment to Malaysia and creating many growth opportunities, underscoring its robust pull factors.

It is also well-positioned to leverage on increased investor appetite and cross-border interest amid discussions on a dedicated special economic zone and potential revival of the Kuala Lumpur Singapore High Speed Rail project.