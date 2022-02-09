Jon Hack appointed Triangle Life board adviser for upcoming capital raise

KUALA LUMPUR: Triangle Life Ltd (Triangle Life), a provider of life insurance products to high-net-worth (HNW) individuals globally through its wholly owned subsidiary, Triangle Life Insurance Co Ltd, has announced the appointment of Jon Hack as an adviser to the board for the company’s upcoming capital raise.

Hack brings a wide range of skills and experience in value creation in life insurance as well as in capital raising.

“Jon is a tremendous asset to Triangle Life with his insurance, banking and capital markets knowledge and experience,” said Triangle Life CEO Niall O’Hare in a statement.

“The Triangle Life board are looking forward to working with Jon as we conclude our capital raise with partners who are aligned to the Triangle Life strategy.”

Hack is a founding principal and former managing director of Resolution Life, a global life insurance group focused on the acquisition and management of portfolios of life insurance policies. Prior to joining Resolution Life, he was managing director and head of the European Financial Institutions Group at Lazard.

“Triangle Life is an opportunity to back a highly experienced team, with a strong track record, in a structural growth opportunity in global life insurance. Niall and the Triangle Life team have identified a significant gap in the market for HNW individuals seeking bespoke life insurance coverage.

“Whilst growth is a challenge for most insurance groups, Triangle Life has an exceptional opportunity to gain meaningful market share, at an attractive risk point,” noted Hack.

Triangle Life Insurance Co Ltd is incorporated in Bermuda. - Bernama