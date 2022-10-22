JTDLKM records sales of RM16.17m until September

JASIN: The Keluarga Malaysia Direct-From-Farm Sale (JTDLKM) programme recorded nationwide cumulative sales of RM16.17 million until September.

Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) deputy director-general (Operations), Abdul Rashid Bahri said this amount was very encouraging on the back of an initial target of RM10.5 million through the programme.

“The sales value also is equivalent to the sales quantity amounting to 3,105 tonnes sold involving as many as 1,025 programmes implemented to enable entrepreneurs to market agricultural products directly to consumers.

“Until now there are 10,400 JDTLKM entrepreneurs including those in Sabah and Sarawak who are still active. We expect the sales to continue to increase compared to last year which was about RM10 million due to movement restrictions,“ he said.

Abdul Rashid said this when met by reporters during the JTDLKM and Keluarga Malaysia Cheap Sale (JMKM) programmes which were officiated by the Deputy Agriculture and Food Industry (MAFI) Minister I, Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah at the Al-Hassanah Sungai Rambai Mosque grounds here.

Abdul Rashid said the two-day programme involved 32 entrepreneurs and a target of 3,000 visitors apart from offering a discount of up to 50 per cent for selected items.

Meanwhile, he also said that FAMA has implemented 150 JMKM programmes in Melaka involving sales of RM6 million since it was introduced in August.

“Through these programmes, consumers were offered discounts of 20 per cent on essential goods whereas for the programme today, consumers could get a combo of sugar, flour, rice and cooking oil for RM20,“ he said. - Bernama