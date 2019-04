PETALING JAYA: As Malaysia’s exports saw the steepest fall in over two years, a cut in the overnight policy rate (OPR) is likely to take place in July.

“Given the risks to growth and the muted outlook for inflation, which we expect to average 0.7% in 2019, down from 1% last year, we now pencil in a 25-basis-point cut at the July MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting, noting previously that Bank Negara has policy space to ease should growth slow,” said JP Morgan in its report today.

Malaysia’s exports in February 2019 recorded a decrease of 5.3% year-on-year (yoy) to RM66.6 billion, the lowest value since August 2016.

Imports also declined 9.4% yoy to RM55.5 billion, marking the lowest value since May 2016.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said total trade in February 2019 declined 7.2% to RM122.1 billion from February 2018. The trade surplus was RM11.1 billion, where it surged 22.7% or RM2 billion when compared to the previous year.

The decrease in exports was attributed to lower exports to Hong Kong (-RM636.6 million), Indonesia (-RM632.9 million), US (-RM616 million) and Vietnam (-RM532.8 million).

The main products which attributed to the decrease in exports in February 2019 were refined petroleum products (-RM1.6 billion), palm oil and palm oil-based products (-RM730.1 million) and crude petroleum (-RM530.2 million). However, increases were recorded for electrical and electronic products (+RM1.2 billion) and liquefied natural gas (+RM247.7 million).

MIDF Research foresees exports growth to moderate further at 3.6% in 2019 (2018: 6.7%) amid higher base effects and continuous signs of easing key global indicators.

“The moderating pace is consistent with global commodity prices, expectation of a slight slowdown in overall business performance on top of the uncertainty over Sino-US trade conflict,“ it added.

MIDF said the two-year low exports growth was primarily due to a short calendar month on top of the long Chinese New Year (CNY) holidays.

“During this holiday, all Chinese factories were shut down with most of them closed one or two weeks prior to the festive holidays. As the celebration put a halt to mass production, it disrupted global supply chain resulting in a weak trade performance,“ it explained.

Domestic exports grew slightly by 0.6% yoy in February 2019, the third consecutive month of positive growth which indicates a good momentum for this year.

“With the expected recovery in mining and agriculture goods, we expect domestic exports to continue its upward trend moving forward. In contrast, re-exports which have low domestic value-added posted a double digit contraction, worst since August 2014, reflecting CNY holidays effect.”