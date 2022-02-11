K-Food Fair 2022 sees 20 MoU inked worth US$6.42m

PETALING JAYA: A total of 20 memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth US$6.42 million (RM30.42 million) were signed between Malaysian businesses and Korean companies recently at the K-Food Fair 2022 for businesses (B2B).

The event, which marks the fifth year since its first inception in 2015, was hosted by the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp (KAFTC) in partnership with the South Korean Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

KAFTC trade & food industry division executive vice-president Ki No Sun said the popularity of K-Food is believed to be largely influenced by the Korean wave, which is at the centre of global trends.

“It gives many a sense of familiarity, coupled with curiosity on Korean culture, food and even Korean sentiments which naturally spread through media contents... were some of the major factors contributing to the popularity. In addition, the quality of Korean products and food safety management are creating a significant synergy effect,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) halal management division Malaysia Halal Analysis Centre chief assistant senior director Mohd Fakarudin Masod encourages interested potential South Korean companies exporters to first apply for the Malaysian halal certificate through Jakim.

“This helps in increasing your product’s ‘mileage’ in addition to making your product or brand more ‘prestigious’ as it has gone through a rigorous process – indicating that your product is indeed of a better quality,” he said.

Following positive reception from Malaysian businesses, KAFTC is in the planning stage of organising similar events once every two years to assist Malaysian businesses in importing more high-quality and new Korean products, including halal products, and expand the K-Food Fair further through a variety of cultural events on a yearly basis in Malaysia as well as in Asean countries.