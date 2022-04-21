K-KOMM launches Digital Content Grant for 2022

PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia (K-KOMM) through the Malaysia Digital Economy Corp (MDEC) has launched the Digital Content Grant (DCG) for 2022, which offers up to RM500,000 worth of grants to successful applicants to utilise for content development.

Digital creative content companies with a minimum paid up capital of RM20,000 are welcomed to apply for the DCG. Companies can apply for either a grant worth up to RM300,000 for development cost or up to RM500,000 for Intellectual Property Marketing and Licensing cost.

The DCG, which is among the first of a series of grants tailored for the digital creative content industry for 2022, was introduced in 2016 and is aimed at assisting Malaysian digital content creators to develop new content or market existing content in animation, interactive media, and digital games, among others.

“This is a high-growth industry and a key focus area under MyDigital, and K-KOMM is committed in ensuring the industry receives the support it needs to remain competitive,“ said K-KOMM Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Since 2016, MDEC has approved 55 projects worth over RM34.5 million to help digital creative content companies fund ideas at the development stage to make it investment and “green-lit” friendly.

Among the creative content developed from the initiative include Didi & Friends by DD Animation Sdn Bhd, Ejen Ali the Movie by Wau Animation Sdn Bhd, and Astrology the animation by Lemon Sky Animation Sdn Bhd. Ejen Ali the Movie was the highest grossing local animated film with a box office collection of RM35 million.