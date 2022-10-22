K-Komm plans to collaborate with MDEC, aim in empowering women entrepreneurs

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (K-KOMM) plans to collaborate with Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) in empowering women entrepreneurs in the digital world.

Its Minister (MenKOMM) Tan Sri Annuar Musa said through a ministerial roundtable at the International Telecommunications Union Plenipotentiary Conference 2022 (ITU PP22) in Bucharest, Romania recently, the ministry had agreed to empower women in digitalization and the digital economy sector.

“For a start, AIM which comprises of women groups, is already well-versed in business concepts and ideas.

“MDEC will provide input and sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AIM to draw up a programme schedule because we have 1,000 Malaysian Family Digital Economy Centres (PEDi) nationwide,“ he told reporters at Yayasan Kemiskinan Kelantan (YKK) Melor, here today.

Elaborating Annuar said an allocation of RM50 million has been approved for each state to build the Digital Economy Landmark (MEDi) and this would be an advantage to AIM as its members could participate as global entrepreneurs.

“Apart from providing training to the entrepreneurs, AIM participants are also encouraged to use e-wallets and promote their goods on digital platforms and e-commerce sites such as Shopee and Lazada,“ he said. - Bernama