PETALING JAYA: K-One Technology Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary, K-One MediTech Sdn Bhd, and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority have entered into an agreement to facilitate the latter to disburse matching grants not exceeding RM12.26 million for the purpose of further developing and manufacturing a ventilator licensed by NASA-JPL.

The NASA-JPL ventilator has been approved by the US Food & Drug Administration under Emergency Use Authorization. However, K-One Tech is looking ahead in the horizon, during and beyond the Covid-19 pandemic period. It intends to further develop the NASA-JPL ventilator platform and adopt the enhanced product(s) as part of its own brand line in the future.