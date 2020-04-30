K-One ramps up operations to full capacity

PETALING JAYA: K-One Technology Bhd has ramped up its operations, consisting research, design & development and manufacturing activities, to full capacity following the approval by the Ministry of International Trade & Industry (Miti) to operate during the movement control order (MCO) period.

The group said this is in line with Miti senior minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s call for businesses that have been allowed to operate to ramp up their operations to full capacity effective April 29.

“The company will abide by the standard operating procedures that have been set by Miti and the relevant authorities,” K-One assured in a stock exchange filing today.

Previously, K-One was granted approval to operate during the MCO as it plans to focus on the engineering development and prototype build of ventilators, at the same time assessing the design and development of swabs used to collect sample material for Covid-19 tests which may be 3-D printed to meet the surge in demand.

In the initial approval, the number of employees permitted working on the premise is to be reduced to a minimum or at most 50% of the current or registered number.