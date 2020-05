PETALING JAYA: K-One Technology Bhd is venturing into the manufacturing of nasal swabs.

Nasal swabs are used to collect fluid specimen from the back of the nasal cavity. The nasal swab is then placed into a vial that contains a culture medium before it is transported to a laboratory for testing of Covid-19.

Nasal swabs are typically manufactured using injection molding and flocking, which includes tufts of polyester material attached to the end of a plastic shaft. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused an overdrive in demand which impacted supply. Hence, healthcare professionals are turning to 3D printed nasal swabs.

Leveraging on the company’s expertise in design & development and deep manufacturing experience, K-One said it had placed order with a reputable US-based 3D printing technology developer and manufacturer to supply 3D printer for the purpose of 3D printing the nasal swabs.

The US-based 3D technology developer and manufacturer, working in collaboration with US healthcare providers have received FDA Class 1 Exempt status for their nasal swabs design. The former is currently supplying to these healthcare providers.

K-One said it will commence pilot manufacturing of the specific nasal swab design by 3D printing using the equipment supplied by the US-based 3D printing technology developer and manufacturer by May 2020 in its FDA registered; ISO 13485 facility.

As nasal swab is considered a medical device, it will be subjected to getting the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities of the subject country (while for US, the subject nasal swab has already received FDA Class 1 Exempt status) and for Malaysia, it would include amongst others, approval from the Medical Device Authority under the Ministry of Health.

“The nasal swab business is expected to have a positive impact on the earnings and net asset per share of the company for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2020 subject to getting the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities in the countries which it is being sold,“ K-One said in a stock exchange filing today.

The nasal swab business will be funded through internally generated funds.

“The board is of the view that the nasal swab business is an extension of its focus in medical/healthcare products within its electronic manufacturing services realm, whilst at the same time, it is taking this opportunity to step up its efforts in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic by addressing the shortage of nasal swabs in the healthcare ecosystem,“ K-One said.