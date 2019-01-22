K-One to rake in RM30m sales from dental water flosser contract

PETALING JAYA: K-One Technology Bhd is estimated to rake in RM30 million sales from its three-year contract with an US-based multinational firm to manufacture dental water flosser for the consumer market.

K-One told Bursa Malaysia that its wholly owned subsidiary K-One Resources Sdn Bhd has ratified a manufacturing agreement with the customer manufacture a certain model of the undisclosed dental water flosser for consumer use.

The customer generated sales revenue of US$ 3.8 billion in 2017. Its dental water flosser is said to be the number one dental water flosser brand in the US and is sold to about 80 countries worldwide.

K-One said tooling is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2019 which will be followed by manufacturing of the products at the end of the subsequent quarter.

“ The manufacturing of the said product is forecasted to generate sales averaging approximately RM10 million per year, commencing this year, for an initial period of 3 years,” it added.