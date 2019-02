PETALING JAYA: K Seng Seng Corp Bhd (KSSC) was issued an unusual market activity (UMA) query by Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd on the sharp rise in its share price recently.

At 12.23pm, the stainless steel manufacturer’s share price jumped 5.38% to 49 sen on 5.6 million shares traded. Compared with 30 sen last Monday, KSSC’s share price has spiked some 63%.