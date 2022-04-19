K-Startup Grand Challenge 2022 opens doors to foreign startups

PETALING JAYA: The K-Startup Grand Challenge (KSGC) 2022 will offer 60 startups from around the world that are less than seven years old, a 3.5 months residency program in Korea from Aug 1 to Nov 15, 2022.

KSGC is a startup accelerator program supported by the South Korean government. Returning for its seventh year, the program will be conducted in Pangyo Techno Valley. Participants will have their living expenses covered, and be provided with free office and project spaces to work from. Startups will have access to mentors, consultants, and business development teams to help fulfill their potential and aid in their localisation efforts.

Applications for the program opened on April 15, 2022 and will close on May 31, 2022 for startups keen on the opportunity to work and build a strong foundation in South Korea. Each startup’s representative must be of foreign nationality, and express a clear interest to expand into the Korean and East Asian markets. There is a cash prize for the top 10 startups, with US$120,000 (RM510,567) for the winner.

Over 2,600 global startups applied from 118 countries for the KSGC 2020 batch. To date, the program has resulted in 109 startups from across 44 countries setting up their base of operations in Korea.

KSGC was launched by Korea’s National IT Industry Promotion Agency in 2016 and has been connecting promising startups from around the world to South Korea. The government is committed to making the country a startup and innovation powerhouse and has invested an average of US$2 billion yearly since 2013 towards that goal.

With more than 10 startup unicorns based in South Korea, focusing on startup diversity by bringing innovation and ideas from the world could be the key to the future of the tech scene in Korea.