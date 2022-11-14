KAB sustainable energy unit inks 20-year solar PPA with Nextgreen

PETALING JAYA: Engineering and energy solutions provider Kejuruteraan Asastera Bhd (KAB) is reinforcing its sustainable energy solutions (SES) segment through entering 20-year solar power purchase agreements (PPA) with Nextgreen Global Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Nextgreen Pulp and Paper Sdn Bhd.

KAB via its wholly-owned company KAB Core Connect O&M Services Sdn Bhd signed two PPA with Nextgreen to design, construct, install, own, operate and maintain solar PV systems with total combined capacity of 3,387-kilowatt peak (kWp) on the rooftops of multiple production plants and buildings at the latter’s Green Technology Park in Pekan, Pahang. Nextgreen will also purchase the solar PV energy generated.

In addition, KAB said that the solar PV systems will be installed in two phases, with Phase 1 and Phase 2 having installed capacities of 2,507kWp and 880kWp respectively. The PPAs are expected to contribute to KAB’s financial performance in 2023, upon their completion within nine months of installation commencement.

KAB managing director Datuk Lai Keng Onn said that the solar PV contracts with Nextgreen are designed to enhance the energy efficiency and sustainability of its manufacturing operations and support its aspiration of achieving a green economy.

“Furthermore, we look forward to future collaborations in providing a wider range of SES expertise, as Nextgreen continues to develop its sustainable Green Technology Park. This will enable us to contribute as an integral solutions provider to Nextgreen’s pioneering model to integrate renewable energy and zero-waste technology for sustainable industries in Malaysia,“ he said in a statement on Nov 14.

The implementation of the solar PV project kickstarts Nextgreen’s initiative of building a Zero Waste Sustainable Industrial Zone, as well as integrating renewable energy into its operations. The solar PV installations will provide 88,789 megawatt hours (MWh) in energy savings and reduce 51,942 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents over the next 20 years.

KAB’s SES segment has 11 operational solar PV contracts in Malaysia and Thailand with a combined installed capacity of 12,931kWp, as well as co-generation and waste-heat-recovery facilities.