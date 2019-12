JOHOR BARU: Johor Corporation (JCorp) today announced the retirement of its president and chief executive Datuk Kamaruzzaman Abu Kassim (pix) effective Dec 31 this year.

In a statement here, the company said Bukhari Abdul Rahman, who is currently vice president of the corporate responsibility division, would assume the role in an acting capacity until further notice.

JCorp also assured that it is business as usual and there would be a seamless transition of chairmanship positions across its group of companies at the appropriate time.

Meanwhile, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal, who is also JCorp chairman, said the entire board, management and JCorp Group employees would like to thank Kamaruzzaman for his invaluable contributions during his tenure with the corporation.

“We would like to take this opportunity to wish him all the best for his future endeavours and welcome Bukhari on-board who will now assume the role,” he said.

The 55-year old Kamaruzzaman has a long and illustrious career in JCorp spanning almost three decades through various roles in finance, rising through the ranks to assume the chief operating officer role in 2006, reporting to the then late chief executive officer (CEO) Tan Sri Muhammad Ali Hashim before taking the CEO responsibility in December 2010.

Under his stewardship, he has managed to turn JCorp’s core businesses such as Kulim (Malaysia) Bhd, QSR Brands (M) Holdings Bhd and KPJ Healthcare Bhd into strengthened and well-diversified entities. -Bernama