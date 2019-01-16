Kawan Food partnering with Holista Colltech for low-glycemic index flatbreads

PETALING JAYA: Frozen food manufacturer Kawan Food Bhd has partnered with the food ingredient specialist Holista Colltech Ltd to produce a range of low-glycemic index (GI) flatbreads, including roti canai and chappati, for local and international markets.

Kawan Food managing director Timothy Tan said the low-GI roti canai product will be launched in Malaysia by April this year, while sales to US consumers are expected to commence in June.

Tan said the parties expect to sell four million kilogram of low-GI roti canai product to the local and international markets within three years, with about 50% of the overseas’ sales coming from the US market.

Holista managing director and CEO Datuk Dr Rajen Manicka said the low-GI versions of this popular staple food will help to address the growing problem of obesity and diabetes in Malaysia and abroad.