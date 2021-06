ALOR SETAR: Approved investment of RM43 billion for Kedah in the first quarter this year is a stunning achievement at a time of gloomy economic outlook globally.

Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said despite the world being plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic, investors still have confidence in Kedah apart from the commitment and determination of government officials at all levels to develop the state as well as the collaboration among all parties including government linked companies, local authorities and federal government leaders.

“Investment in the first quarter 2021 comprised investment in several high impact investment projects and this is expected to increase,” he said in a statement today.

The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) and Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) announced recently that Malaysia registered RM80.6 billion worth of approved investments for the first quarter of 2021, a surge of 95.6 per cent from the same period in 2020 with the manufacturing sector leading the investment for the period concerned.

They said that the manufacturing sector was the largest contributor with an investment value of RM58.8 billion involving 246 manufacturing projects where Kedah recorded the highest value of RM42.4 billion followed by Sabah (RM4.3 billion), Selangor (RM4 billion), Melaka (RM3.4 billion) and Johor (RM1.7 billion). - Bernama