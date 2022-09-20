Kedah approves new industrial area in Gurun

KULIM: The Kedah state government has recently approved the opening of a new 404.686-hectare (ha) industrial area in Gurun, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix).

Without revealing detailed information, he said the area is 809.3713ha but the state government has approved half of the area first to be developed into an industrial centre.

Muhammad Sanusi said the approval was made according to the change of land conditions due to the fact that the land is privately owned.

“We will make it a new industrial area that will help develop Kedah’s economy,” he said at a press conference after launching Molnlycke Health Care’s new surgical glovemaking factory at Kulim Hi-Tech Park (KHTP) here on Sept 20.

Earlier in his speech, Muhammad Sanusi said Kedah was proud to be the host of the Swedish medical device company’s new state-of-the-art factory and in that being recognised as a state providing the right prerequisites for sustainable production of high-quality surgical gloves.

“I see that Molnlycke is a good example of how we together, side by side, develop businesses, individuals and the region of Kedah.

“Molnlycke has had an increasing presence in Kedah since 1990. Starting with one factory in Kulim with 300 people, you are now employing over 2,500 Malaysians across three sites in Kulim, Kuala Ketil, now adding to that another 400 employees from start in KHTP,” he said.

He said Malaysia in general and Kulim in particular, was a globally recognised centre of excellence when it comes to the production of high-quality surgical gloves.

“But more than attracting companies like Molnlycke to extend your global footprint in our state, as employers and as foreign direct investors, we see it as our top priority to actively seek and support companies like yourself that are not only investing in Kedah, and create new jobs but also doing it in a sustainable and responsible way,” he added. - Bernama