Kejuruteraan Asastera bags RM28.6m contract from China Construction Development

PETALING JAYA: Kejuruteraan Asastera Bhd (KAB) has secured a RM28.6 million contract from China Construction Development (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd for the latter’s serviced apartment project, Agile Bukit Bintang.

KAB said in a filing with the stock exchange that the contract consists of design, supply, delivery, installation, testing and commissioning, and maintenance of electrical and extra-low voltage services work in the three-block project.

The work commenced on March 11, 2020 and is scheduled to be completed by January 9, 2024.

The contract is expected to contribute positively to its future earnings for the duration of the contract.