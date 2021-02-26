Kejuruteraan Asastera clinches multiple energy, O&M contracts for KL Eco City, The Intermark, KipMall Desa Coalfieds

PETALING JAYA: Kejuruteraan Asastera Bhd (KAB), an electrical and mechanical engineering services provider in Malaysia, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries KAB Technologies Sdn Bhd and KAB Smart Solar Energy Sdn Bhd have executed five contracts.

The five contracts are energy performance contract (EPC) between KAB Technologies and Pelita Mentari Sdn Bhd; EPC between KAB Technologies and Flexrise Project Sdn Bhd; EPC between KAB Technologies and KL Eco City Sdn Bhd; letter of appointment to KAB Technologies from AmanahRaya Real Estate Investment Trust (ARREIT); and a RM1.26 million outright purchase contract between KAB Smart Solar and Senz Yang Realty Sdn Bhd

Under the three EPCs, KAB Technologies is appointed to deploy a chiller optimisation solution that collects, analyses, manages and optimises KL Eco City Mall, Mercu 2 (KL Eco City) and Mercu 3 (KL Eco City)’s chiller energy consumptions. These three buildings developed by S P Setia Berhad are part of the KL Eco City development. The chiller optimisation solution, operated through a data driven approach creates an efficient chiller control programme that monitors the power consumption of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system in order to achieve better operational efficiencies. The minimum duration for the contracts are 36 months from the date of commissioning of the installations and activations of the solution.

As for the letter of appointment from ARREIT, KAB Technologies has been appointed as a contractor for the non-comprehensive air conditioning and mechanical ventilation system for Vista Tower, The Intermark. The contract includes the operations and maintenance of the system for a duration of one year, commencing from Jan 1, 2021 until Dec 31, 2021.

KAB Smart Solar in turn, is to undertake the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning works of a grid-connected photovoltaic net energy metering system under the contract from Senz Yang Realty. The contract is in relations to the development of a 551 kilowatt-peak solar rooftop for KipMall Desa Coalfield.

KAB managing director Datuk Lai Keng Onn said the optimisation solution uses a fully automated energy management system that customises specifically for all individual sites to meet energy needs and maximise the energy efficiency of buildings. Likewise, its commitment in the renewable energy came to fruition, with the Senz Yang Realty contract to develop solar rooftops for KipMall, which symbolises its second foray into the solar energy system.

“Together with the contract to install, service and maintain the air-conditioning and mechanical ventilation system at The Intermark, these new contracts will ultimately provide a new sustainable recurring income stream for us to further boost our profitability.”

“Fundamentally, these contracts reflect the confidence which the industry has in KAB as we are once again given the opportunity to showcase the esteem quality services which we provide to our customers. We expect to continue growing our business in the green solutions division, particularly in the energy efficiency solutions, in addition to our mechanical and engineering services. As we go forward, we maintain our commitment to help our customers to reduce energy costs and carbon footprint to promote greener sustainable buildings by providing fully integrated green energy solution,” said Lai.

To recap, KAB’s first foray into renewable energy field was the proposed 80% subscription of Mayang Hijau Sdn Bhd’s (MHSB) share capital earlier this month. MHSB has recently inked a solar supply agreement to finance, design, construct, own and operate a 1.59 megawatt-peak solar photovoltaic energy generating system under the build-operate-transfer concept with the expected commercial operation date by the third quarter 2021.