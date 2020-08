PETALING JAYA: Kejuruteraan Asastera Bhd (KAB) today accepted two letters of appointment (LOA) with the total contracts sum of RM17.58 million from China Communications Construction Company (M) Sdn Bhd.

The company will act as the nominated subcontractor for supply, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of electrical and extra low voltage services to Core Residences Project @ TRX (main building and external works) for Core Precious Development Sdn Bhd on the three blocks of service apartment in Kuala Lumpur.

The date of commencement of the contracts are today, which is upon the acceptance of the LOA from China Communications Construction Company. The delivery of KAB’s services is expected to be completed by Aug 12, 2022.

The LOA is expected to contribute positively to the future earnings of KAB for the duration of the contracts.